Chinese revellers welcome Spring Festival with traditional charcoal-spinning

Revellers in the northern Chinese city of Taiyuan welcomed the upcoming Spring Festival with a traditional folk event on Friday that saw performers spin charcoals to create firework-like sparks.

During the event, called “Fenghuoliuxing”, fire dancers twirled a long rope with burning charcoals tied to each end to create the impressive display.

"Spinning charcoals can create fire and sparks, which symbolises prosperity and good luck," explained folk artist Jia Tiancang.

The celebration was held to welcome the upcoming Spring Festival, which is marked this year on February 5.