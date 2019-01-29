Sand animations tell stories at this festival in Russia

At the sand animation festival in Kurgan, in the southern Urals region of Russia, eight participants demonstrate their talent.

Unlike other types of painting, sand animation is fleeting — the newly created pictures are destroyed by the author with one movement and the next story begins. This is what gives sand animation such charm, according to artist and festival organiser Alina Khairullina.

As part of the program, the contestants had to prove themselves in four categories — an original story, an improvisation to music, a sand battle, and an artwork on the theme of ecology.

Participants had to create a picture in two minutes, incorporating non-related items, like a castle and an octopus.