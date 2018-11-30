Things getting Christmassy at L.A. zoo

It's Christmas, LA style.

For seven weeks over the festive period, Los Angeles Zoo is being transformed into a California-style winter wonderland, with glittering lights and animations.

The 100-acre zoo is decked out in flashing LED lights, some hanging from its many palm trees and cactus plants.

Lights, music and endless displays come to life at night, after the animals are put to bed.

Over 500,000 LED lights glisten and shine in almost every direction.

Visitors take a self-guided, 60 to 90-minute walking tour through the zoo's custom displays.

The so-called "Twinkle Tunnel" features cascading swirls of light and synchronised music.

Performers dance with LED lights, hula hoops and glow sticks.

Lights rain down along walkways and glowing animal designs light up the night sky.