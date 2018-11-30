Pakistan showcases new defence tech

It is Pakistan's biggest display of locally developed weapons.

The International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) is showcasing the latest military grade weapons - with over 250 companies present from 50 countries here in Karachi, say organisers.

But the major exhibitors have come from Pakistan - and they're showing off the latest in military innovation, like this drone, the NESCOM 'Burraq'.

The drone is designed for surveillance and target acquisition missions.

Built by the National Engineering and Scientific Commission (NESCOM) alongside the Pakistan Air Force, it has been used in a number of operations in Pakristan since 2015.

With a maximum cruise speed of 220 km/h, the manufactures say it is ideal for reconnaissance.