Steve Bannon wants to prepare future far-right leaders

Many years ago, Trump’s former strategist Steve Bannon met with the conservative American Cardinal Raymond Burke. They bonded over a genuine concern that Islam was threatening to overrun the western block. Both felt ostracized by the political elites and decide to join forces. Bannon agreed to help in promoting right-wing positions within the church. While Burke founded the “Institute for Human Dignity”. a conservative Catholic group that wants to prepare the future conservative leaders of the world. For which Bannon provided economic support.

In a mountaintop monastery not far from Rome. Steve Bannon has been helping to build a far-right catholic compound. Euronews' Alberto De Filippis, sat down exclusively to talk with the institute’s director Benjamin Harnwell.

Euronews - Mr. Harnwell, thanks for having me here. What is the goal of this institute?

Benjamin Harnwell-To help Christian politicians be more actively Christian in their public work. What’s clear is that politicians – when they legislate – when they make their contribution. They do so on the basis of their most deeply held principles and convictions and for someone of religious faith, those principles naturally draw significantly from that faith. I believe there is a hatred against Jesus Christ. At work, in politics. Anyone who has fought on the ProLife and Pro-family issues in a legislature will know what it’s like to come up against that hatred and I see that there is a hatred against saying that “man is made in the image and likeness of God.” I want to defend that principle because it’s very important.

EN - How is the institute funded?

BH - We are funded by private benefactors. We don’t have any institutional funding. We never sought any institutional funding, from the EU or the Catholic Church, we are provided by a group of people that like our work.

EN - How and when did Steve Bannon enter that picture?

BH - Steve entered that picture in the 2014 conference that we did and one of the major themes in that speech was that the concept of the Judeo-Christian West is under attack and we need to defend it.

EN - Is it possible to discuss with Islam?

BH - I think there is definitely an existential fight that we are having with the Islamic sphere. Basically, Christianity and Judaism say that man is made in image and likeness of God. The issue here is absolutely fundamental because in the Islamic sphere you only have rights because you are a Muslim and if you are not a Muslim you are either forcibly converted, or killed, or made to feel subjected.

EN - Islam means submission...

BH - Exactly. So there is very much an existential battle here. It is on a number of different levels but I certainly think it is on an anthropological level as well.

EN – Do you agree with Mr. Bannon’s statement that the “Catholic Church is one of the worst instigators of this open borders policy”?

BH – I think the lack of balance inside of the church isn’t helping to deal with the problem. And I don’t have a problem with Pope taking specific political positions on this. But I do have a problem when other people say I am not allowed to because the Pope has already spoken on what are prudential issues. It is not a matter of doctrine or dogma. It is important here to say what the Catholic church is and what it's not. It is not a North American Protestant cult in a bunker like the Branch Davidians, where you got a leader who says one thing and everybody else has to follow that utterance. The Catholic church is different from that. The role of the Pope is to safeguard and preserve the deposit of the faith.

EN - Do you agree with the immigration policies of the Italian government and what do you think about Matteo Salvini?

BH –I think Matteo Salvini is a great guy a great patriot. A very competent minister. He is delivering what he said he would do when everybody said he wouldn’t be able to do it. And I think he should be respected for that. And I think there is nothing un-Catholic and un-Christian in what he is doing. He is putting Italians first, I think he is doing a good job and I wish him well.