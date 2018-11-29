Maria Callas returns to opera stage in hologram form

Iconic soprano Maria Callas has been thrilling audiences once more, this time in hologram form.

Callas, hailed by many as the 'original diva', died in 1977 at the age of 53.

But her 'hologram tour' gives opera lovers the chance to see her on stage, backed by a live orchestra.

At the Salle Pleyel in Paris, where the hologram tour played after visiting the UK and Belgium, audiences were treated to operatic works from Bizet, Bellini, Charles Gounod and Giuseppe Verdi.