MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's next finance minister, Carlos Urzua, told Reuters on Monday that Victoria Rodriguez Ceja will serve as deputy finance minister for expenditures in place of Gerardo Esquivel, who has been nominated to serve on the board of the central bank.

Rodriguez Ceja previously served as a finance official with Mexico City's local government.

