BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Business

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn denies allegations against him - NHK

Now Reading :

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn denies allegations against him - NHK

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn denies allegations against him - NHK
Text size Aa Aa

TOKYO (Reuters) - Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, arrested last Monday on suspicion of financial misdoing, has denied the allegations against him, Japanese public broadcaster NHK said on Sunday.

Ghosn, who has not spoken publicly, has told investigators that he had no intention of under-reporting his remuneration on financial documents and has denied allegations against him, NHK said, without giving sources.

Greg Kelly, a former Nissan executive arrested along with Ghosn on Monday, was quoted by NHK on Saturday as defending Ghosn's compensation, saying it was discussed with other officials and paid out appropriately.

(This story corrects spelling in headline)

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; editing by Richard Pullin)

euronews provides breaking news articles from reuters as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. Articles appear on euronews.com for a limited time.