Dolce & Gabbana cancels Shanghai fashion show amid 'racism' accusations

Dolce & Gabbana has cancelled a fashion show in Shanghai after their new online ads were accused of being "racist".

The luxury fashion brand launched promotional videos for their scheduled show in the Chinese city under the hashtags #DGTheGreatShow and #DGLovesChina.

The videos show a Chinese woman struggling to eat Italian dishes such as pizza and pasta with chopsticks.

But the ad campaign began to leave a sour taste in the mouth after people called them “racist” on social media.

Anger over the ads was widely felt in the Chinese Twitter-like platform Weibo, with celebrities such as "Memoirs of a Geisha" movie star Zhang Ziyi, posting critical comments about the brand, said Reuters.

Screenshots of an alleged Instagram chat between Stefano Gabbana and someone else showed the designer using derogatory comments towards the Chinese.

In response, Gabbana said his Instagram account had been hacked and that his legal office was working on it.

"I'm so sorry for what happened," his post said.

"We are very sorry for any distress caused by these unauthorised posts. We have nothing but respect for China and the people of China," said a message on the brand's verified Instagram account.

The company said that Wednesday night's show had been "rescheduled due to reasons."

"We are deeply sorry for the inconveniences caused by it."

They haven't given a new date for the postponed show.

Dolce & Gabbana hasn't responded to Euronews for further comment.