Pompeo says U.S. backs South Korean as head of police agency Interpol

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday the United States supported Kim Jong Yang of South Korea to lead the international police agency Interpol, pitting Washington against the Kremlin's candidate for the job, Alexander Prokopchuk.

U.S. lawmakers have been lobbying President Donald Trump's administration to oppose Prokopchuk's candidacy, charging that Russia has been abusing Interpol, trying to settle scores and harass dissidents by issuing warrants for their arrest.

(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Susan Thomas)