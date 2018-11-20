BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

World

Pompeo says U.S. backs South Korean as head of police agency Interpol

Now Reading :

Pompeo says U.S. backs South Korean as head of police agency Interpol

Pompeo says U.S. backs South Korean as head of police agency Interpol
@ Copyright :
YURI GRIPAS(Reuters)
Text size Aa Aa

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday the United States supported Kim Jong Yang of South Korea to lead the international police agency Interpol, pitting Washington against the Kremlin's candidate for the job, Alexander Prokopchuk.

U.S. lawmakers have been lobbying President Donald Trump's administration to oppose Prokopchuk's candidacy, charging that Russia has been abusing Interpol, trying to settle scores and harass dissidents by issuing warrants for their arrest.

(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Susan Thomas)

euronews provides breaking news articles from reuters as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. Articles appear on euronews.com for a limited time.