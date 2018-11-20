Italy's immigration restrictions could cost Milan a football team

His Sant’Ambroeus FC was founded last May through the fusion of the Black Panthers and the Corelli Boys, two teams born in migrant centres three years ago.

The name is a tribute to the patron saint of the city of Milan, Sant’Ambrogio, “because we are all Milanese, despite our origins”, Salvadori, the team manager and director of communications tells Euronews.

It is not the first migrant team in the town, but it made it to the news as it is the first team to play in an official league. Above all, it remains primarily a project of integration and intercultural exchange, and it includes a women’s team.

The team is made up of 60 players and it brings together asylum seekers and refugees for the most part. The Italians, in this case, are a minority. The players are mostly from West Africa - Senegal, Gambia, Mali etc. - but also from other parts of the world, for a total of 14 nationalities represented. Some of them have been in Italy for some time already. There are people who already have humanitarian protection, a job and a house, but also some living in migrant centres. Overall, they range from 17 to 26 years of age.

Mamadou, a 25-year-old from Senegal, is the captain of the team. Previously a player in the Black Panthers and another team from Corsico, a town close to Milan, he plays as a midfielder and is one of the most experienced footballers.

Mamadou has been in Italy for four and a half years now. He, like others in the team, came to Italy on a boat. It’s inevitable for him to get emotional while talking about it. He was jailed in Libya for four months with guns and violence in front of him every day, not knowing whether he would survive there, let alone the trip at sea.

It took him 8 months to arrive. In the middle of the Mediterranean, a humanitarian boat came to rescue them. He arrived in Lampedusa and spent two days in a migrant camp, but was moved to Milan straight after.

He was then granted the status of refugee and has been working for a little more than a year now; first in a carpenter's and then as a security guard for a bank. He lives in an apartment with a friend. “It was hard in the beginning”, he recounts. “With the documents and all. You find good and bad people along the way, but now I am good here”.

Of course the team attracts all sorts of comment. Here it is hailed as "Milan's Refugee Team" with a cartoon of Matteo Salvini, who is wondering if he can't halt the transfer market...

The players of St. Ambroeus have very different stories, but they all share a passion for football. They train every Tuesday and Thursday night, with games on the weekends. Recently they had their first victory against Città di Sesto.

“The Italians are like little girls, always afraid to get hurt”, says Youssef, 17, from Morocco, the youngest in the team. “I like this team because you really live the game”.

For him, the best part is that he gets to play with older guys. Youssef was born in Italy, but spent his entire childhood in Morocco. He only came back to Italy 8 months ago with this father, though you wouldn’t tell from his perfect Italian. Here he goes to school, (he shares the same institute with some other teammates), and dreams of becoming a professional player in the future. He also wants to move to Paris when he turns 18, whilst his father doesn’t want him to. “He says ‘you don’t know anybody there’, but I like France”, he says.

Abdul, from Gambia, also dreams of becoming a football player. He is 18 years old, soon to turn 19, and he arrived in Italy two years ago. Like his club captain, he also had to cross the sea from Africa on a boat. His only company during the journey was a friend who decided to stay in Sicily when they arrived. He was in Italy when his father died in 2017. He could only speak to his family on the phone.

Of the first period in the country, Abdul says that when he reached Sicily he was placed in a migrant centre with another 500 people. “It was horrible”, he recounts. After turning 18, thanks to an Italian friend who volunteered with migrants, he decided to come to Milan to find his future. Now he lives with an Italian family in one of the most central areas of the city, goes to school and works in a photocopy shop five days a week. Sometimes he hangs out with the friends he has made on the pitch, though he’s “mostly busy with school and work”, he says.