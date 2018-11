Polar bears and freezing temperatures — Arctic photographer Ana Filipova describes the perils

Text size Aa Aa

Anna Filipova has made a career taking photographs in the Arctic's hostile landscapes, venturing to remote and inaccessible areas. The temperatures can hit -46 °C, which means her equipment sometimes doesn't hold up and she's often forced to take backup cameras.

Filipova also had to learn how to use a gun to defend herself against polar bears and how to ride solo on a dogsled, but she doesn't think the danger involved in her job is what puts other women off.