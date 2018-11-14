Giant 'corpse flower' blooms at Indonesia farm

An Indonesian farmer was startled to discover a rare "corpse flower" blooming in his plantation on the island of Sumatra.

Rosihan Anwar Hasibuan, a local palm oil farmer, said he came across the mystery flower when he was checking on his crops.

The Amorphophallus titanum flower is hard to catch a glimpse of because it can take up to 10 years to bloom and lasts only for a few days.

The flower is the largest in the world, reaching heights of up to three metres.