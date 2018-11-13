Russian fashion designer creates costumes from rubbish

Artur Brazhe, an eco-fashion designer from the western Russian city of Kursk, truly believes that one man's trash is another man's treasure.

He has been creating clothes and costumes out of recyclable materials — known as 'upcycling' — for years, preferring those that damage the nature the most, like plastic bottles and bags, aluminium cans and construction waste.

Once in a while he visits junk-yards and dumps near his home, not only for inspiration but also to collect materials to give them a second life.

While he previously worked alone, Brazhe no longer has to collect all his materials himself as he receives donations from supporters.