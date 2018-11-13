Re-weighing the kilogram

How much does a kilogram weigh? Well... About a kilogram— Or at least, until now.

For over a century a lump of metal kept in a vault near Paris has served as the benchmark definition of the kilogram, the touchstone by which all other kilograms are weighed. But that dusty old lump is now being forcibly retired.

Scientists from nearly 60 countries have gathered at Versailles preparing to make history and ditch the old object for a more modern, and accurate, alternative.

The Old Way

Inside that French vault is actually a piece of platinum-iridium, kept locked most of the time and taken out only rarely to clean it. It's been there since 1889 and all modern mass measurements came from that object.

The biggest problem with the relic is despite the fact that it's the mother of all measurement, it doesn't always weigh the same.

"We live in a modern world. There are pollutants in the atmosphere that can stick to the mass," said Ian Robinson, a specialist in the engineering, materials and electrical science department at Britain's National Physical Laboratory.

"So when you just get it out of the vault, it's slightly dirty. But the whole process of cleaning or handling or using the mass can change its mass. So it's not the best way, perhaps, of defining mass."

And taking it out to clean it also introduces the problem of slippery fingers.

"You can damage it without noticing it," said Florian Beaudoux with the French National Metrology Laboratory— one of the few people who does handle it.

"So our reference can move without us knowing it and then if we drop it, it is very serious becaue we lose the unit of the kilogram in France."

Now what?

It's not just music and movies and information that's moving into the electronic age. After this week, it will also be the kilogram.

At the end of a weeklong conference in Versailles, the measurements overlords (also known as high-ranking members of the International Bureau of Weights and Measures) will vote to make an "electronic kilogram" the new baseline measure of mass. It's not the first measurement to see a change— the second and the metre have also been redefined over the years.

The new system should be simpler to calculate, easier to use and more accurate. But if you're hoping it might change in your favour by shaving a few kilos off your weight, or help you save a few cents at the vegetable market, you're out of luck. Largely, only metrologists will be able to tell the difference between the old kilogram and the new.