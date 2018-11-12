Diversity, sustainability and beauty

Award-winning sustainable beauty products are celebrated, an inclusive clean skincare label goes global and a new plastic-free makeup line is launched. This week's beauty news sees brands pushing the boundaries of the cosmetic industry, for the better.

Winners of 2018 Sustainable Beauty Awards are announced

The event which was held last week in Paris by consultancy firm Ecovia Intelligence (formerly known as Organic Monitor) crowned five beauty brands out of one hundred applicants. A jury of professionals chose the best New Sustainable Product, Sustainable Packaging, Sustainable Ingredient, Sustainability Pioneer, and Sustainability Leadership of 2018, and celebrated cosmetic brands pushing the boundaries of sustainability in the beauty industry. Find the list of winners here.

Natural luxury skin-care brand Epara crosses the pond

UK-based skincare line Epara is only one year old and already sold in various countries around the world. The brand specifically made for and by women of colour just launched at Barneys New York, both in-store and online. The brainchild of Nigerian born entrepreneur, Ozohu Adoh, Epara is the response to a lack in the cosmetic market. The 10-piece product range targets hyperpigmentation and hydration primarily and relies on natural and organic ingredients to do the job. All of the ingredients are ethically sourced from co-ops and farmers from across Africa such as moringa oil from Kenya, marula oil from Morocco, and shea butter from Ghana. Find out more on eparaskincare.com

bareMinerals gives back

The clean beauty brand founded 23 years ago announced the launch of its “Power of Good Fund by bareMinerals.” From January 2019, this philanthropic initiative will donate 1% of sales from bareMinerals boutiques and online to various charities that champion women's education, entrepreneurialism, and mentorship. “We hope to change the futures, and lives, of thousands of women across North America to start, with the aim to take this initiative global in 2020", said Jill Scalamandre, President bareMinerals in a press release. The brand hosted a wellness retreat in England to celebrate the launch alongside its ambassadors Hailey Baldwin and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and London-based charity Access Aspiration. Shop bareMinerals

Lush launches a new plastic-free makeup line

Famous for its soap bars and bath bombs, natural cosmetic brand Lush just revealed its new venture: a line of zero waste makeup. The line includes egg-shaped foundations coming in 40 different shades and five multi-use “glow sticks” that work as a highlighter, eyeshadow, and lipstick. Rather than being packaged in unnecessary plastic, the brand chose to dip its products in wax. Shop the new line here.