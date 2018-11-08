Japanese skipping star breaks another world record
Japanese professional rope skipper Hijiki Ikuyama broke a new Guinness World Record on Thursday, joining others around the globe to celebrate the annual World Records Day.
Egged on by loud cheers from primary school children, Ikuyama, who holds seven Guinness World Records in rope skipping, managed 24 skips in 30 seconds in the more challenging mamba rope release style, beating his previous record of 22 skips.
Ikuyama said the children's support contributed to his success, on a day when the Guinness World Records celebrates the spirit of attempting to break new records with activities across the world.