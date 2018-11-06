French ambulances block Paris highway for second day, protesting reforms

Dozens of ambulance vehicles blocked a Paris highway for a second day on Tuesday to protest social security reforms that they say would compromise some ambulance companies.

The reforms went into effect on October 1.

Through Article 80 of the new law reforming the financing of the social security system, patients could no longer opt for a preferred ambulance provider. Instead, hospitals would receive individual budgets for patient transport.

This could prompt hospitals to turn to less expensive providers, a change that would favour bigger companies and hurt smaller ones that cannot compete in a price war, some ambulance providers say.