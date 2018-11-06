Banksy creates replica separation wall for London travel fair

British artist Banksy has created a replica of a separation wall dividing territories in Bethlehem, as part of an installation at a travel fair in London.

The installation is on display at the World Travel Fair at London's Excel centre, at a stand promoting tourism to Palestine.

The artist's Walled Off Hotel is situated a few meters from Israel's separation barrier and Banksy has described the guesthouse as having the worst view of any hotel in the world. Every room looks out at the forbidding wall.

Israel says the barrier that cuts through the West Bank, which is part wall and part fence, is a bulwark against Palestinian attackers. Palestinians see it as a symbol of oppression.