Armistice 2018 - Centenary preview: Join us live on Sunday

The world is getting ready to commemorate Armistice Day on Sunday, marking 100 years since the end of the First World War.

November 11, 1918 saw more than four years of fighting come to an end, after around 37 million military and civilian lives were lost.

This includes Angelica Genovese who spoke in 2013 about her experience of being a child at the end of the war.

“We children were in bed and we heard from the road a man screaming. He was my mum’s brother. He lived in Faenza. And he shouted: “Come outside because the war is over, it’s over,” she recalled in Alessandro Bettero’s The Children of the Great War documentary.

We will also be hearing from Europeans on ways they are educating people about the war, such as efforts in France to communicate the story through the medium of puppets.

