Russian Nationalist Protests on Unity Day

Protests have taken place across Russia - calling for an end to extremism laws and a reduction in immigration. In Northern Moscow, around 200 people joined the march to mark Russia’s national unity day.

A number of nationalist organisations gathered to protest against what they called civil rights violations. They say that some of their “real fighters” were denied the right to protest.

One protester called on Vladimir Putin to make the change - Russia should be led by a patriot and not these…because Putin, for example, is not a patriot. He spread oligarchy and almost no other country in the world has such a high level of inequality as we do." Alfred Orlev said.

Russian Nationalist Groups used to have a lot more power than they do now. Previous marches on the same day have seen thousands attend but this year, the number was in the hundreds. A number of nationalist organisations say they were denied the right to protest with their leaders calling those forbidden from marching - the "real fighters" of the Russian people.