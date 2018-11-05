Organic winter skincare

As temperatures drops across Europe, the time has come to look into our bathroom cabinet and do a makeover. We now need to look after our skin in a different way as the winter wind, sticky pollution and icy weather are about to do some serious damage to our perfectly moisturized self. We like to store some skin hydrating formulas such as balms for daytime (Balmology, Luzern Labs), face oils for night time (Nourish, Absolution) and a heavy cold cream for emergencies and problem areas (Balance Me, Weleda, A’Kin).

Products that will both prevent and rescue dehydrated skin. Of course, because we are us, we’ll only store organic and 100 percent natural skincare products, coming in recyclable packaging (when available). Nourish Argan Skin rescue is our all-time favourite as it repairs during the night whilst combating premature signs of ageing. The formula is light (it doesn’t leak onto your pillow) yet efficient, and the fact that it is unscented makes it a great companion for sleep time. Find out more ideas of quality skincare to invest in just below in our Living it selection.

BALMOLOGY, Calendula & Camomille Comfort Balm, €28