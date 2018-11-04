BREAKING NEWS

Wooden boat set alight in Taiwan to ward off bad luck, disease

Residents of Donggang Township in southern Taiwan burnt a ceremonial wooden ship on Sunday as part of ritual believed to ward off diseases and bad luck.

More than 90 volunteers from the seaside township helped to build the intricately-decorated boat over the course of three months.

After being paraded around, the boat was set alight at night with piles of joss paper.

Participants believe the boat belongs to a Wang Yeh, one of several divine emissaries who has the power to cleanse those who worship him of evil spirits and disease.

