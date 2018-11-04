BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Putin lays flowers at Red Square memorial for National Unity Day

no comment

Putin lays flowers at Red Square memorial for National Unity Day

Russian President Vladimir Putin joined senior religious leaders in Moscow’s Red Square on Sunday to lay flowers at a monument commemorating Russia's National Unity Day.

Putin was joined by Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill and other religious leaders as he laid red flowers at a memorial to Russian Duke Dmitry Pozharsky and merchant Kozma Minin.

The pair led a victorious popular uprising against Polish rulers in Moscow in 1612.

The day was named an official national holiday in 2005.

More No Comment