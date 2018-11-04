Putin lays flowers at Red Square memorial for National Unity Day
Russian President Vladimir Putin joined senior religious leaders in Moscow’s Red Square on Sunday to lay flowers at a monument commemorating Russia's National Unity Day.
Putin was joined by Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill and other religious leaders as he laid red flowers at a memorial to Russian Duke Dmitry Pozharsky and merchant Kozma Minin.
The pair led a victorious popular uprising against Polish rulers in Moscow in 1612.
The day was named an official national holiday in 2005.