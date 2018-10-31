Maori welcoming ceremony held for Harry and Meghan in Rotorua
Britain's Prince Harry receives a traditional Maori hongi greeting at a formal powhiri welcoming ceremony in Te Papaiouru, Rotorua, New Zealand October 31, 2018.
The royal couple first toured St. Faith's Church before attending the welcome ceremony with hundreds of locals gathered outside the Maori meeting hall. Inside, Harry was presented with an axe carved by a local Maori artist and Meghan was given a floral bouquet.
The Duke and Duchess were due to go on a public walkabout later on Wednesday and visit a Kiwi hatchery.