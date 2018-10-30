Tunisia's Migrant Cemetery of the Unknown

Text size Aa Aa

For years, Chamseddine Marzouk has been burying bodies of those drowned in the Mediterranean Sea whilst attempting to reach Europe. “We have buried some 400 people here – including children, women and men” he says.

It has become something of a routine for Marzouk, he comes at least three times a week to tend to the ‘Cemetery of the Unknown’. He says he wants to provide dignity in death “each one of these bodies has a story…and a wish, a dream of another life.”