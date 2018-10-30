Harry and Meghan partake in NZ welly wanging competition

Prince Harry and Meghan are on a 16-day trip which has seen them travel to Australia, Fiji and Tonga, and they are now in New Zealand.

After the forest dedication, the pair took part in a welly-wanging contest near Auckland.

Harry and Meghan each had two children on their teams and took it in turns throwing boots as other pupils cheered them on. The Duchess' team emerged victorious.

The final stop on the royal tour on Wednesday will be Rotorua, renowned for its geothermal activity with geysers and mud pools.