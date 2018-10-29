Pineapple ‘leather’ goods

Piñatex® is an innovative natural textile made from pineapple leaf ﬁbre. The leaves are the byproduct of existing agriculture, and their use creates an additional income stream for farming communities whilst providing a natural, sustainably-sourced, cruelty free material for fashion brand. Developed over seven years of R&D by Dr. Carmen Hijosa, this original idea came to her while consulting on the Philippines leather export industry in the 1990s. According to PETA, turning animal skin into leather requires "massive amounts of energy and dangerous chemicals, including mineral salts, formaldehyde, coal-tar derivatives, and various oils, dyes, and finishes, some of them cyanide-based." A few forward-thinking fashion labels are now incorporating this new innovative material into their collection. Footwear, accessories, biker jacket... See below our selection of the trendiest Piñatex pieces you can find right now.

MATEA BENEDETTI, Women' Biker Jacket made in Italy, €1393