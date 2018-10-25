The best designer water bottles

Most people rarely reuse the same plastic water bottle and each one of these end up in landfill (or the sea) waiting to biodegrade. A process that will take approximately 1,000 years... A challenge that designer brands are addressing with beautifully made reusable flasks, that not only keep us hydrated but make us look cool. At the office, the dinner table, gym or on-the-go, these eco-friendly bottles - we chose them in stainless steel or glass with silicone sleeves - are both leak-proof and fuss-free, and good value for money. The vacuum sealed ones that keep your liquids warm for 12 hours and cold for 24 hours (S’Well, Camelback, Dopper) are ideal for outdoor activities, exercising and travelling. As a statement piece for your living room or your desk (Ted Baker, Kate Spade, Somas), they complement your interior whilst reminding you to sip your 1,5L water daily intake. Shop the Living it selection below.

