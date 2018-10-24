Watch : Buffalo racing in Thailand
The 147th Buffalo Racing Festival is taking place from October 18 to 24, with its main event on Tuesday marking the end of Buddhist Lent.
Chon Buri Governor Pakarathon Thianchai hosted the event at the field in front of Mueang Chon Buri District Office featuring a parade, a buffalo costume contest, youth pageant, folk sports, games and a buffalo-breeding competition.
The races are categorized into five divisions from “super miniature” to “giant” buffalos.” Aimed at raising public awareness of the importance of water buffalo, once seen as the backbone of rice farming in Thailand, the festival also displays other cultural values in exhibitions of Buddhist amulet and locally-made products.