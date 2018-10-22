Pegida demonstations outnumbered by anti-Pegida demonstrators

Thousands of supporters of the Anti-Islam and Anti-Immigration group PEGIDA have marched in the German city of Dresden this weekend but they were outnumbered by counter-protesters.

Four years after the far-right group first took to the streets to oppose mass migration - anti-Pegida demonstrators outflanked the group at their anniversary march.

Numbers of Pegida supporters have dwindled since their peak of nearly twenty-thousand - 2 years ago - the height of the migration crisis in Germany “One could see that here what was going on in Germany. There was no resistance from the bottom – And no one at the top said look – that’s enough! And then luckily – PEGIDA was founded and with the success, you can see - the resistance has grown in the whole of Europe” one Pro-Pegida demonstrator told Euronews.