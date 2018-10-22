‘Headless chicken monster’ discovered by new photo technology

For the first time, a deep-sea swimming sea cucumber, Enypniastes eximia, nicknamed the 'headless chicken monster', has been filmed in the Southern Ocean off East Antarctica.

The unusual creature, which has only ever been filmed before in the Gulf of Mexico, was discovered using an underwater camera system developed for commercial long-line fishing by the Australian Antarctic Division.

Australian Antarctic Division Program Leader Dr Dirk Welsford, said the cameras are capturing important data which is being fed into the international body managing the Southern Ocean, the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources.