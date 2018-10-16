Scuba divers take a Halloween tradition underwater

Outfitted in scuba gear and wielding knives, contestants sunk 9 metres below the surface to participate in the annual Keys Underwater Pumpkin Carving Contest. The theme for this year's contest was marine life and contestants could be seen carving sharks, a sea turtle and schools of fish into their pumpkins.

The winning contestants were brothers Sebastian and Gabriel Gimeno, who carved a dolphin into their pumpkin. Besides bragging rights, the brothers from Weston, Florida will receive a return trip to the area paid for by the event's organizer, the Amoray Dive Resort.

Sunday's competition took place near a reef roughly five miles (eight kilometers) off of Key Largo.