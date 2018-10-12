Detained US pastor on trial in Turkey

The US State Department is denying that there is a deal to free American pastor Andrew Brunson - more than two years after he was first detained in Turkey.

Brunson is in court today where he faces charges related to terrorism - following the failed coup attempt on Turkish President Erdogan in 2016. The putsch attempted was launched by the Turkish military in a coordinated operation across the country to topple the government and remove Erdogan from power. Details around the night of the coup remain complex but in the months following more than 50,000 people were arrested.

Mr Brunson was one of a number of Americans charged with plotting to overthrow the government. If found guilty, Brunson could spend up to 35 years in a Turkish prison.

The Trump administration has, however said that it remains ‘hopeful’ that the pastor will be freed at today’s hearing.

US Vice President Mike Pence said that he hopes Turkey “will see its way clear and free this good man who is guilty of nothing and who has been incarcerated for several years in Turkey unjustly”.

Despite denying the existence of an agreement, Pence was keen to stress the White House’s commitment to Brunson’s release – “we will continue to stand strong until pastor Brunson is free and back home in the U.S. with his family and his church,” he added.

The case has ratcheted up tensions between the two NATO allies ever since the arrest. US retaliatory sanctions on Turkey has been one of the leading factors in Turkey’s devalued Lira.

Rumours of a potential deal had circulated after NBC cited sources which said that the US would remove sanctions in exchange for certain charges being dropped against Brunson.

Andrew Brunson has been on house arrest since leaving prison due to poor health in July this year.