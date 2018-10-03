Aid slowly delivered to Indonesia quake and tsumani victims, some forage for food
Aid is slowly making its way into areas of Indonesia devastated by the earthquake and tsunami that struck a central island on Friday.
Five days after the disaster, the region remains without power and in a rare move, Indonesia has appealed for international help.
Food, water, fuel and medicine have yet to reach the hardest-hit areas on Sulawesi Island.
Desperate people in the hard-hit city of Palu are searching for anything edible in the shell of a warehouse that tsunami waves had pounded.