Global Energy Prize: live from the award ceremony

Each year the Global Energy Prize honours outstanding achievement in research and technology designed to address some of the world's most pressing energy challenges. In 2018 the award ceremony will take place as part of Russian Energy Week.
This year's laureates are Sergey Alekseenko from Russia, for his work on thermal power engineering and heat transfer systems, and Martin Green from Australia, for research, development, and educational activities in the field of pholtovoltaics.
You can watch the award ceremony here as it is streamed live from Russia at 11 am CET on Thursday 4 October, 2018.