Passengers and crew evacuated from plane after crash landing on Micronesia lagoon
Four people were badly injured when an Air Niugini plane crashed into a lagoon after it missed the runway at Chuuk International Airport on the island of Weno in Chuuk State, Micronesia, on Friday, September 28.
Chuuk airport manager Jimmy Emilio told the Pacific Daily News that all 36 passengers and 11 crew members were evacuated safely from the plane.
This footage shows the flotilla of small boats that were used to take passengers and crew off the sinking plane.