Modern art fair draws collectors to Berlin art scene
Berlin's international art fair is in full swing, drawing collectors and art enthusiasts to one of the world's most creative cities.
Art Berlin features 120 galleries from 21 countries and is taking place in the city's Tempelhof airport building for the very first time.
The international art fair in Berlin has been running under the name Art Berlin Contemporary since 2008, but last year it was rebranded simply as "Art Berlin.". It runs from September 27th to the 30th.