Square in Brussels renamed after murdered British MP

A square in Brussels is today being renamed after the murdered British MP Jo Cox.
The 41-year-old was murdered in 2016 by right wing extremist Thomas Mair.
The ceremony will be attended by her family and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.
She was murdered in 2016 before the British referendum on EU membership.
Thomas Mair shot her and stabbed her several times. During the attack, he shouted "This is for Britain", "keep Britain independent" and "Britain first".
She lived in Brussels for two years where she worked as an assistant to former MEP Glenys Kinnock.
On the first anniversary of her murder, a plaque was unveiled at the UK Houses of Parliament, bearing her coat of arms and the phrase "more in common."