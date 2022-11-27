Hundreds of people from several Senegalese ethnic groups have paraded through the streets of the capital in the third edition of the Dakar Carnival.

The event celebrates the cultural richness of Senegal, and this year there were also parades showcasing the cultures of ethnic groups in neighbouring The Gambia, as well as Nigeria and Cape Verde.

"It's not easy to bring together so many ethnic groups in one night, without any animosity," Elimane Mbaye, one of the carnival-goers said, in admiration at the calm but lively celebration on Saturday.

Afterwards, world-famous Senegalese singer Baaba Maal performed a concert in the city.