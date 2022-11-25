In northern Kyiv, a veterinary surgeon operates on a dog while his assistant shines a flashlight on the animal below.

"It's hard to work in these conditions because of the very serious power cuts and now also the water shortages," Oleksiy Yankovenko, head physician at the Pan Veterynar veterinary clinic, says.

In another part of the city, Sergiy Zuz and Albina Bilogub are unable to find water at a water collection point.

"There is no phone signal either," Sergiy Zuz says, who goes to the shop to buy water instead.

Albina Bilogub adds, "no electricity, no water, no heating. I have two small children, and there is no gas at home".

The energy system in Ukraine is on the brink of collapse and millions have been subjected to emergency blackouts over recent weeks after systematic Russian bombardments of the grid.