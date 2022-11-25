The inaugural Dubai Sail Grand Prix has taken place marking the first Asia-Pacific leg of the Sail GP championship. Dubbed world’s most exciting racing on water the event was presented by P&O Marinas and took place at Dubai Mina Rashid.

Six races over the two days saw teams from the UK, Spain, France, the United States and Denmark to name a few competing in hydro-foiling F50 catamarans going at speeds of up to 100km/h. Australia leads the seasons standings. With four regattas left the final three will thrash it out for the $1million (967,950 Euro) prize at the United States Sail GP on May 6th and 7th 2023.