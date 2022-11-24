English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski

Video

Residents walk past ruined homes damaged in Monday's earthquake in Cianjur, Indonesia. The 5.6 magnitude earthquake left hundreds dead.
no comment

Rescuers pull a young boy from the rubble after Indonesia earthquake

A six-year-old boy has been pulled from the rubble of a deadly Indonesian earthquake after spending two days trapped under debris without food or water, in what's been dubbed a "miracle" rescue.

The dramatic moment was captured on camera by an emergency worker deployed to the area after the quake hit the West Java town of Cianjur, killing at least 271 people.

The man who pulled the child out of a hole cut in the debris clasped him in both arms, as another rescue worker in an orange hard hat ran after them to hold the boy's hand, footage released by the administration of West Java's Bogor district showed.

Azka, whose last name remains unknown, was then shown calmly sipping a drink, held by a soldier as another emergency worker stroked his hair.

Today's Top Stories

more from World