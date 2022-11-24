Sweden’s national centre for architecture and design held its yearly gingerbread house competition ahead of Father Christmas' visit. For this 32nd edition, 141 people are competing on the theme "around the corner", with a variety of cinnamon and sugar creations shaped in myriads of surprising designs.

The Christmas season is also underway at the Frankfurt Christmas market with treats like glühwein, gingerbread treats and sausages for sale, as some visitors and stall holders say Germany's soaring inflation, which reached a record high of 10.4 per cent in October, is having an impact.