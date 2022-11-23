Workers at the world's biggest Apple iPhone factory have been beaten and detained during protests over contract disputes amid anti-virus controls, according to employees and videos posted on social media on Wednesday.

The footage appeared to show thousands of people in masks facing rows of police in white protective suits with plastic riot shields in the central city of Zhengzhou.

One person was struck in the head with a club and another was taken away with his arms held behind his back. Another video showed a group of around a dozen police surrounding one person and being beaten to the ground with sticks.

Earlier this month, Chinese authorities imposed a strict seven-day Covid-19 lockdown in the area around the factory following a surge in infections in Zhengzhou and the departure of workers from the plant.

Social media posts claimed the workers were protesting unspecified contract violations.