Hundreds of toys were displayed in the central Plaza Veinte de Julio in Bogota on Tuesday, in a symbolic act to raise awareness of child sexual abuse in Colombia.

A group of people gathered on the square with signs denouncing what they say is a "97 per cent impunity" in cases of child sexual abuse.

Between January and September of this year, 28,300 cases of alleged child sexual violence have been reported in the country, according to figures from the state-run Colombian Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF).