Rescuers continued to search for survivors on Monday following a deadly earthquake which struck Indonesia’s West Java province, killing more than 250 people and injuring hundreds more.

Dozens of people are still missing after a 5.6 magnitude earthquake devastated the Cianjur region on Monday afternoon.

The earthquake damaged roads and hampering rescue efforts. Thousands were forced to evacuate after the quake partially destroyed homes.

Emergency services had to use their bare hands to shift the rubble of flattened buildings in some of the worst affected areas.