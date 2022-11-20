English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski

Video

People inspect a site damaged by Turkish airstrikes that hit an electricity station in the village of Taql Baql, Syria.
no comment

Watch: Turkish warplanes carry out air strikes on Kurdish militant bases in northern Syria

Turkey launched airstrikes over northern regions of Syria and Iraq, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Sunday, targeting Kurdish groups that Ankara holds responsible for last week’s bomb attack in Istanbul.

Warplanes attacked bases of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the Syrian People’s Protection Units (YPG), the ministry said in a statement. It was accompanied by images of F-16 jets taking off and footage of a strike from an aerial drone.

The airstrikes occurred a week after a bomb rocked a bustling avenue in the heart of Istanbul, killing six people and wounding over 80 others.

Today's Top Stories

more from World