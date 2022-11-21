BLUETTI unveils new sustainable home power plant ahead of Black Friday sales

‘Partner Content’ is used to describe brand content that is paid for and controlled by the advertiser rather than the Euronews editorial team. This content is produced by commercial departments and does not involve Euronews editorial staff or news journalists. The funding partner has control of the topics, content and final approval in collaboration with Euronews’ commercial production department.

If the past few years have taught us anything, it’s how much we value our freedom.

And, with an ongoing energy crisis and the cost of living skyrocketing, more and more Europeans are living off-grid.

For entirely solar-powered homes, the main concern is often running out of electricity, but a new whole-home power system has provided a lightbulb moment for homeowners.

This month, energy storage company BLUETTI unveiled the new EP600, a one-stop solution for alleviating soaring electricity prices and shortages through an eco-friendly, self-sustainable heating and energy system.

A modular ESS, or Energy Storage System, the EP600 allows owners to effectively build their own sustainable home power plant, slashing energy prices in the process.

Seamlessly integrated into the home solar system, the EP600 captures and converts sunlight into ready-to-use solar energy during the daytime and stores the excess in BLUETTI’s B500 expansion batteries to avoid higher bills during peak hours.

Equipped with a 6000W bi-directional inverter for both AC input and output, BLUETTI’s new EP600 can deliver 230/400V AC power, capable of running almost any home appliance from your washing machine and fridge freezer to your wide-screen TV.

The hybrid inverter system, meanwhile, allows owners to plug their solar panels directly into the generator itself without the need for any inverters or MPPT controllers, while UPS (Uninterrupted Power Supply), means your whole house is backed up by a continuous battery in the event of a power outage.

As part of its Black Friday sales, BLUETTI is offering the EP600 with two B500 expansion batteries for €8,999, a saving of €3,300. And that’s just the beginning of the holiday deals.

© BLUETTI

Black Friday bargains: EP500 & EP500Pro

Looking for power on four wheels? The EP500 and EP500Pro portable solar power stations can deliver 2000W and 3000W respectively.

Boasting 5100Wh, the movable power stations can power multiple devices simultaneously, with four smooth wheels and a smart touchscreen for easy mobility and functionality.

Like the EP600, both feature a UPS function to avoid data loss and inconvenience caused by power outages and are great for camping trips, cabin workshops or parties.

Currently, both systems have €400 off the retail price, with the EP500Pro costing €5,299 and the EP500 just €4,599.

© BLUETTI

AC200Max: expandable power, maximum flexibility

Fire up the grill, blast out the AC, brew the perfect cup of coffee and pump out the tunes – with the AC200Max you can power everything at once, at home or on the go.

On its own, the power station features a 2048Wh LiFePO4 battery and a 2200W inverter, but the potential for expansion is where the possibilities really lie.

With two expansion ports, the AC200Max accommodates two BLUETTI B230 or B300 battery modules, boosting the total capacity to a staggering 8192Wh, for incomparable versatility.

During the sale, the AC200Max is priced at €1,999, saving you €200.

© BLUETTI

EB3A: powering a sustainable lifestyle

Designed to be more energy-efficient than traditional generators, BLUETTI EB3A is incredibly lightweight and a great option for reducing carbon emissions.

The latest in BLUETTI’s line of portable power stations, the EB3A supplies 600W power and can handle surges up to 1200W, with a 430W fast dual charging system.

Though compact, you can trust the EB3A with big jobs, making it a favourite for camping trips and all our minifridge, cooker and blender needs.

Currently, the EB3A costs €299, which is a saving of €100.

EB55: Hit the road in full force

Like the EB3A, the EB55 portable power station is a favourite among campers, with the capacity to run 13 devices simultaneously and a handle for easy transport.

From smartphone and projector to your minifridge and electric cooker, the EB55’s 537Wh capacity and built-in 700W inverter makes powering outdoor appliances easy, for total peace of mind wherever you are.

And, with four ways to recharge – including wall outlets, car outlets, generators and solar panels – you can rest assured that the 537Wh power bank always has you covered.

Prepare for your next trip with a special EB55 and PV200 solar panel bundle for €999, a saving of €130.

The Black Friday sale lasts until 30 November 2022. Shop now at EP600 BEST WHOLE HOUSE ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM