Cristiano Ronaldo will be centre stage again as Portugal begin their World Cup campaign against Ghana today (Thursday 24 November).

The striker is looking for a new club, having ended his contract by "mutual agreement" with Manchester United this week after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, where he publicly criticised manager Erik ten Hag.

Earlier this week, Ronaldo virtually took over Times Square in New York to unveil his latest wax figure for Madame Tussauds.

The 37-year-old became the first athlete to ever accomplish a "Times Square takeover," giving a personal video message to his fans which was screened on the billboards and buildings in the iconic square.

Ronaldo made a short speech in his video message and started to countdown from 7, which is his football shirt's number and his brand CR7's iconic digit.

The event is in conjunction with his native country's destination brand Visit Portugal.

Ronaldo's another wax figure was made in 2013, Spain when he was playing in Real Madrid Football Club. Andres Kudacki/AP

On December 2013, another wax figure was made for Ronaldo in Spain when he played for Real Madrid (see above). There is also a statue in the player's homtown on Portugal's Funchal Island.